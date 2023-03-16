Dentgroup LLC Acquires Shares of 1,759 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,221,000 after purchasing an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after buying an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,953,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,725,000 after buying an additional 354,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after buying an additional 319,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.45. 810,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,953. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.86.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

