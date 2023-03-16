Dentgroup LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Dentgroup LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Dentgroup LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,994,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,003,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,234,000 after acquiring an additional 141,623 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,430,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,141,000 after acquiring an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,000,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56,970 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VBR stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $153.59. 220,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,932. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

