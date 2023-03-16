Dentgroup LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.90. The company had a trading volume of 451,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,464. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $50.02.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

