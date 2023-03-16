Dentgroup LLC Purchases 2,916 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Dentgroup LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LCTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 5,002.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LCTU traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.42.

About BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

