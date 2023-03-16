Dentgroup LLC Sells 419 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Dentgroup LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWO. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 39,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 74.9% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $219.09. 582,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,465. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.64. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $265.24.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.