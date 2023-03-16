Desjardins Lowers Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target to C$1.00

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

USAS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.43. 320,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,856. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americas Silver

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the first quarter worth $121,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Americas Silver by 183.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Americas Silver in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 603,792 shares in the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

