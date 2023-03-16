Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Siltronic (FRA:WAF) a €70.00 Price Target

Siltronic (FRA:WAF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €70.00 ($75.27) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WAF. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($89.25) target price on Siltronic in a report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €71.00 ($76.34) price target on Siltronic in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($79.57) price objective on Siltronic in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of WAF stock traded down €1.85 ($1.99) on Thursday, reaching €67.30 ($72.37). The stock had a trading volume of 59,920 shares. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($56.99) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($164.73). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of €71.23.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

