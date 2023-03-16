Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,630,000 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 11,510,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 7.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,637,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 111,085 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,983,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,250,000 after purchasing an additional 475,999 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 51.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,027,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. 24.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($13.98) to €15.00 ($16.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 1.7 %

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

DB stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.32. 10,220,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,165,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.58. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

