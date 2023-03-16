Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates £130 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a £130 ($158.44) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($84.70) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group set a £119 ($145.03) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($131.63) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £135 ($164.53) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £119.05 ($145.09).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 130 ($1.58) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching £107.74 ($131.31). The company had a trading volume of 601,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,770. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 9,275 ($113.04) and a 52 week high of £128.28 ($156.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of £110.94 and a 200-day moving average of £107.76. The firm has a market cap of £167.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,082.29, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.17.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 162.80 ($1.98) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $76.40. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,657.14%.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.