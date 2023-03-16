DICE Therapeutics’ (DICE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.32% from the stock’s previous close.

DICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 669,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICE Therapeutics

About DICE Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.