DICE Therapeutics’ (DICE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 103.32% from the stock’s previous close.
DICE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.
DICE Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 669,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. DICE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.71.
About DICE Therapeutics
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
