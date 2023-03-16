Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Up 7.4% in February

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several research firms have issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.
In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $35,613.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $716,333.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $35,613.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,957 shares of company stock worth $7,357,685. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
DIOD traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.81. 249,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,009. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Diodes has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.
