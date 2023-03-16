Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Short Interest Up 7.4% in February

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the February 13th total of 940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIOD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Diodes from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $35,613.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,267.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, SVP Julie Holland sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $716,333.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,804.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $35,613.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,970,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,957 shares of company stock worth $7,357,685. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Diodes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in shares of Diodes by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

DIOD traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.81. 249,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,009. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Diodes has a one year low of $58.52 and a one year high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.68 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

