Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Up 9.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.31. 47,641,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 89,449,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 3.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOXL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,216 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 306.4% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 649,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 489,717 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $4,561,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,856,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $4,186,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

