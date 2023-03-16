Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Price Target Raised to $8.40

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $6.00 to $8.40 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DSEY. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Diversey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Diversey in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diversey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.34.
Diversey Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DSEY opened at $8.11 on Monday. Diversey has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Diversey Company Profile
Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.
