Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 13th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

DHC traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $373.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.72. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.28.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently -66.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diversified Healthcare Trust

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 91.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 477.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 416,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 344,340 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 140.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 126,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 259,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

