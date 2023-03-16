DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Trading Down 4.3%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.19 and last traded at $14.37. Approximately 638,826 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 1,108,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DLocal from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on DLocal from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America started coverage on DLocal in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on DLocal from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.89.

DLocal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of DLocal

About DLocal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 1,025.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of DLocal by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

