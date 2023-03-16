Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

DLTR stock opened at $140.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.20. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

