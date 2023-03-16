DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Given Market Outperform Rating at JMP Securities

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised DoubleVerify from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Shares of DV stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.57. The stock had a trading volume of 949,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,709. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $17.22 and a one year high of $32.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.28 and a beta of 0.76.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $133.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 11,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $296,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,015 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vii U.S. Holdings L. Providence sold 14,282,944 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $378,498,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,825,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,399,874,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,681,472 shares of company stock worth $760,045,135. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

