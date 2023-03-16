Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) CFO Sells $5,009,739.00 in Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dover Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $140.33 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $162.88. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.19%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dover from $137.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dover by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

