DX (Group) (LON:DX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.19

DX (Group) plc (LON:DX – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 29.19 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 29.52 ($0.36). DX (Group) shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.35), with a volume of 3,477,727 shares changing hands.

DX (Group) Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.24. The company has a market cap of £172.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.59.

DX (Group) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. DX (Group)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, secure courier, and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through two segments, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight segment comprises DX 1-Man, DX 2-Man and Logistics, and collects and delivers larger and heavier products, including irregular dimensions and weight to business and residential addresses nationwide.

