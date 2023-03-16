Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the February 13th total of 9,180,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,767. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 47,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $2,184,691.80. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 125,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 14,773,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $667,023,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,524,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,043,365.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,836,494 shares of company stock valued at $669,887,270 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,232,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 312.2% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,704 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Stories

