Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,040,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the February 13th total of 9,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Dynatrace Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,767. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.16 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,174.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 2,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $88,676.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,174.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $216,232.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 932,617 shares in the company, valued at $40,559,513.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,836,494 shares of company stock valued at $669,887,270. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,679 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,232,000. RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 312.2% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,912,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,704 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 11.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,887,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,757,000 after purchasing an additional 974,376 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

