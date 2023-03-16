e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Kory Marchisotto Sells 28,775 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 28,775 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,046,050.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kory Marchisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

On Thursday, March 2nd, Kory Marchisotto sold 15,515 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $1,130,112.60.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ELF opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 86.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average of $53.14. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $76.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.