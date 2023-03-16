E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €10.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) target price on E.On in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €10.20 ($10.97) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.02) target price on E.On in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

E.On Stock Performance

Shares of EOAN stock traded up €0.05 ($0.05) on Wednesday, reaching €10.38 ($11.16). The company had a trading volume of 17,452,962 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of €10.07 and a 200-day moving average of €9.16. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($11.61).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

