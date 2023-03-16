Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST) and Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Financial Survey

Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Rating) and Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Earth Science Tech has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daré Bioscience has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Earth Science Tech and Daré Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Daré Bioscience 0 0 5 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Daré Bioscience has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 450.00%. Given Daré Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daré Bioscience is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

9.2% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 24.9% of Earth Science Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Daré Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earth Science Tech N/A -168.23% -49.75% Daré Bioscience N/A -76.11% -47.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Earth Science Tech and Daré Bioscience’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earth Science Tech $10,000.00 936.96 $3.17 million N/A N/A Daré Bioscience N/A N/A -$38.70 million ($0.36) -2.78

Earth Science Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Daré Bioscience.

Summary

Daré Bioscience beats Earth Science Tech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earth Science Tech

Earth Science Tech, Inc. engages in research and development of pharmaceutical products and topicals. The company was founded on April 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Doral, FL.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc. operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L. Hawley in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

