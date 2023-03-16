Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Short Interest Update

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,920,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the February 13th total of 8,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days.

Earthstone Energy Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock traded up $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $11.97. 1,656,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,351. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $494.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.08 million. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 243.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

Further Reading

