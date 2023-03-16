Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Short Interest Down 8.1% in February

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,340,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 7,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 857,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Easterly Government Properties

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on DEA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $13.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,795. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.16. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.94 and a beta of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 302.86%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

