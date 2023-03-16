Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Acquired by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Eaton by 339.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,220,000 after buying an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after buying an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 63.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,953,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,543,000 after buying an additional 760,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after buying an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Eaton by 15.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,418,000 after buying an additional 381,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total transaction of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of ETN opened at $159.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.77. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $178.75.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 55.94%.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

