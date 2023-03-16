eCash (XEC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $7.14 Million

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $583.28 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,043.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.18 or 0.00503845 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00139766 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00034562 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000664 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,334,748,423,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,334,810,923,303 coins. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
