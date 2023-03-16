EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after buying an additional 35,312,725 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384,393 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,037,000 after buying an additional 3,961,893 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,810,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,162,000 after buying an additional 274,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 21,958,223 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

