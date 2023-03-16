Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.75. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Ekso Bionics by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 319,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 152,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

