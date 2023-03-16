Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) CEO Purchases $144,000.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 15,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.5 %

ELAN opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.95. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $27.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 281.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 257.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 97.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

