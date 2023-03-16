Elizabeth Mora Sells 200 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth Mora sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $17,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,112.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MKS Instruments stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.66. The stock had a trading volume of 745,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,851. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.05 and its 200 day moving average is $88.69. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $64.77 and a one year high of $163.89.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 461 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.73.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

