Elk River Wealth Management LLC Acquires 54 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 1.7% of Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $820.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $822.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $795.24. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $892.00 to $921.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

