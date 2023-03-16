Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,706 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 15,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DLR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.63. 691,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,926,509. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 92.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average of $106.17.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 428.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLR. BNP Paribas began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

