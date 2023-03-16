Elk River Wealth Management LLC Has $278,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952,102 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,027 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761,927 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,717.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,358,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,645 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,638 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.74. 12,412,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,387,371. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $75.38.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

