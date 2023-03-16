Elk River Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Zoetis Trading Up 1.7 %

Zoetis stock traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.43. The company had a trading volume of 506,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,733. The firm has a market cap of $77.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.14.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.83.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.