eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Update

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days.
eMagin Trading Up 12.1 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.48. 958,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,646. The stock has a market cap of $115.77 million, a P/E ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on EMAN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of eMagin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of eMagin from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Institutional Trading of eMagin
eMagin Company Profile
eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eMagin (EMAN)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.