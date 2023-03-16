eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Short Interest Update

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 13th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days.

eMagin Trading Up 12.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EMAN traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.48. 958,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,646. The stock has a market cap of $115.77 million, a P/E ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. eMagin has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $1.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMAN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of eMagin in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of eMagin from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of eMagin

eMagin Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in eMagin by 15,868.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,921,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in eMagin by 6.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 908,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 57,460 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in eMagin by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 563,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in eMagin in the second quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in eMagin in the first quarter valued at $154,000. 33.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

eMagin Corp. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

