Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Short Interest Update

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 13th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Embark Technology Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of EMBKW stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,676. Embark Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

