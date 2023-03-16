Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,879,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $80.53 on Thursday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

