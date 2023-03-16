Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in February

Encavis AG (OTCMKTS:ENCVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Encavis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, acquires and operates solar and onshore wind parks in Europe. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company's portfolio includes 208 solar parks and 96 wind parks with a capacity of around 3.2 gigawatt in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Spain, and Ireland.

