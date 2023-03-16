Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.63.

Enghouse Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

ENGH traded down C$0.20 on Monday, hitting C$37.68. 3,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,272. Enghouse Systems has a twelve month low of C$23.96 and a twelve month high of C$44.59. The company has a market cap of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.29.

Enghouse Systems Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

In other news, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,236,000. In related news, Director Paul James Stoyan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,236,000. Also, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.43, for a total value of C$788,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$630,912. Company insiders own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Enghouse Systems

Enghouse Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

