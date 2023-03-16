EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 790,100 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 706,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 379,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 5,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,749,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of EPAM Systems stock traded up $3.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $279.93. 571,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,071. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.46. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $462.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $365.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.14.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

