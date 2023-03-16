Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Galapagos NV’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Galapagos in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Turner now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.60) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.28). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Galapagos’ current full-year earnings is ($2.20) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Galapagos’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($4.60) EPS.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from €65.00 ($69.89) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Galapagos from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Galapagos Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galapagos

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $38.68 on Thursday. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.94.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. Its clinical pipeline includes filgotinib, GLP3667, Toledo program, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.