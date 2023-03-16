Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 16th (ACET, ADBE, ADTH, AMZN, BOX, BRLT, CAPR, CHK, CIFR, CMPX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 16th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Adicet Bio Inc alerts:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $415.00 target price on the stock.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $132.00 target price on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $283.00 target price on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $216.00 price target on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $3.30 price target on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $197.00 target price on the stock.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.