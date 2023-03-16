Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 16th (ACET, ADBE, ADTH, AMZN, BOX, BRLT, CAPR, CHK, CIFR, CMPX)

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, March 16th:

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $415.00 target price on the stock.

AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Innovid (NYSE:CTV) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Piper Sandler. The firm currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $132.00 target price on the stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $283.00 target price on the stock.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) had its market outperform rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its market outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $216.00 price target on the stock.

ON (NYSE:ONON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $3.30 price target on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at TD Cowen. They currently have a $116.00 price target on the stock.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $197.00 target price on the stock.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) had its market outperform rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $54.00 price target on the stock.

