Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) CFO Acquires $55,400.00 in Stock

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.70 per share, for a total transaction of $55,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 41,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,159.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $25.82 on Thursday. Equity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $38.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $411.57 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.39.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.89 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,122,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $6,110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 58.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 56,191 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Equity Bancshares by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 270,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after acquiring an additional 42,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 40,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

