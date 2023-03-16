Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Short Interest Up 9.2% in February

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 7,840,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Erasca Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. 835,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,688. The stock has a market cap of $395.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.18. Erasca has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ERAS. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erasca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Erasca in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Erasca news, Director Valerie Denise Harding Start bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.64 per share, for a total transaction of $46,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jonathan E. Lim acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $231,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,256,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,189,016.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Valerie Denise Harding Start acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.64 per share, with a total value of $46,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 212.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

