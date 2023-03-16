Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Short Interest Up 9.2% in February

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,560,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the February 13th total of 7,840,000 shares. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.
Erasca Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.23. 835,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,688. The stock has a market cap of $395.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.18. Erasca has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently commented on ERAS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Erasca in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Erasca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Erasca by 212.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Erasca during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.
Erasca Company Profile
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
