Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Short Interest Update

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the February 13th total of 75,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Escalade in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Escalade Price Performance

ESCA traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.99. 15,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.83. Escalade has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $14.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a market cap of $176.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Escalade Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 26.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Escalade by 0.7% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 551,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Escalade Company Profile

Escalade, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of sporting goods and recreational equipment. It offers archery, table tennis, basketball, pickleball, play systems, fitness, safety and utility weights, game tables, water sports, darts, and outdoor games equipment. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

Featured Stories

