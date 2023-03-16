Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Chardan Capital lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Evelo Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EVLO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.30. 81,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,065. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company has a market cap of $32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61.
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
