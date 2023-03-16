EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) PT Raised to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EVCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of EverCommerce to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

EVCM stock traded up $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $10.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.99. EverCommerce has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Insider Transactions at EverCommerce

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

In other news, CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $29,113.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Samuel Christopher Alaimo sold 3,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $29,113.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 15,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.58, for a total transaction of $145,299.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,062 shares in the company, valued at $13,307,213.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,695 shares of company stock valued at $440,763 in the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EverCommerce by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 33,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,153,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in EverCommerce by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Further Reading

